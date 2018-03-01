SOC2 IS ABOUT TO GET A LOT SIMPLER

Starting SOC2 can be intimidating- the requirements are broad, open to interpretation, legally complex, & require input from nearly every team. We built Comply to make the process easy: policy templates that already include best practices & convenient workflow.

ONLINE CLASS

Learn how to avoid common mistakes during SOC2. We turned our notes into an online class.

  • Downloadable SOC2 project plan
  • 64 Lessons
  • 2 hours of content
hsc-2

GET STARTED IN SECONDS

Comply is a statically compiled website to help you write policies & manage the entire SOC2 lifecycle

$ brew tap strongdm/comply; brew install comply

  • 30 policy templates
  • Easy to edit in markdown
  • Convenient integrations with Jira & Github

CONVENIENT POLICY TEMPLATES

Do not waste time authoring policies from scratch. Comply's templates already include best practices and are easy to edit in markdown.

VERSION CONTROL

Easily collaborate and track changes to policies using Github.

  • Review & approve changes
  • Audit log of every edit

RUN

One dashboard to assign tasks, monitor status, & track versions of each policy.

  • Auto-schedule compliance tasks
  • Create tickets and assign tasks via Jira integration
  • Monitor task status in dashboard
  • Define delivery dates and project timeline
The purpose of Comply is to provide SOC2 best practices & easy to adopt tools.