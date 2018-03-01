SOC2 IS ABOUT TO GET A LOT SIMPLER
Starting SOC2 can be intimidating- the requirements are broad, open to interpretation, legally complex, & require input from nearly every team. We built Comply to make the process easy: policy templates that already include best practices & convenient workflow.
Comply is a statically compiled website to help you write policies & manage the entire SOC2 lifecycle
$ brew tap strongdm/comply; brew install comply
- 30 policy templates
- Easy to edit in markdown
- Convenient integrations with Jira & Github
Do not waste time authoring policies from scratch. Comply's templates already include best practices and are easy to edit in markdown.
- 1-click to publish PDF exports
Easily collaborate and track changes to policies using Github.
- Review & approve changes
- Audit log of every edit
One dashboard to assign tasks, monitor status, & track versions of each policy.
- Auto-schedule compliance tasks
- Create tickets and assign tasks via Jira integration
- Monitor task status in dashboard
- Define delivery dates and project timeline
The purpose of Comply is to provide SOC2 best practices & easy to adopt tools.